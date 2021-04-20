Wood had 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's loss against the Heat.

Wood ended as the Rockets' leading scorer alongside Kevin Porter, but he also stood out for his contributions on defense -- he now has at least one steal in four of his last five games and has recorded multiple blocks in two of his last four contests. The ability to contribute on both ends of the court while holding a big role on offense makes Wood a solid two-way threat with a strong floor most nights.