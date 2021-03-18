Wood posted 21 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-11 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Warriors.

Wood (ankle) looked dominant in his return to the lineup after missing the previous 17 games with an ankle injury. He was on an unspecified minutes limit, but the 26 minutes is a significant sign that he is healthy and should go back to his normal workload soon. Before going down with injury, Wood was averaging 22.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.5 blocks while shooting 59 percent from the field in 17 games. Wood is a prominent part of the Rockets' future, and he should post monster fantasy lines the rest of the way as long as he can stay healthy.