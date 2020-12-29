Wood tallied 23 points (9-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals in Monday's loss to the Nuggets.

Wood actually registered four more field-goal attempts than James Harden in the contest, though the latter totaled 11 more points. Wood has proven to be a solid sidekick to Harden at the start of the season, averaging 27 points and eight boards through two games. His role will diminish some with the likelihood of John Wall (COVID-19) and DeMarcus Cousins (COVID-19) returning to the lineup Thursday, but Wood should still be able to put up strong numbers even with fewer available shots.