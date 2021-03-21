Wood finished Sunday's loss to the Thunder with 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

The Rockets careened to their 20th consecutive loss, but Wood had another strong fantasy line in his third game since returning from a lengthy injury absence. After playing 26 and 28 minutes in first two games back, Wood's workload was extended to 36 minutes Sunday.