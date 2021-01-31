Wood had 27 points (11-13 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and nine rebounds in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

After missing three games with a sprained ankle, Wood has looked more than healthy in his first two games back, totaling 49 points, 21 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 59 minutes. He finished as a game-high plus-23 on Saturday.