Wood had 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in a 120-102 loss Sunday to the Lakers.

Wood has been incredibly consistent so far this season in terms of his scoring production. He scored over 20 points each game, serving as Houston's second option behind James Harden. Wood should continue this level of production in that role and will look to replicate Sunday's performance Tuesday against the Lakers again.