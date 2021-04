Wood scored 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5) and added three rebounds in a 133-130 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Wood continued his solid point contribution despite his recent struggles with efficiency. The forward is averaging 17.8 points per game over his last four games, but he has only shot 38.3 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from three. Wood has also been effective on the glass over that stretch, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game.