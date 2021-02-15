Wood (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Wizards.

The Rockets have yet to provide an update on Wood since he was labeled week-to-week after suffering what appeared to a significant right ankle sprain in the Rockets' Feb. 4 win over the Grizzlies. Wood can presumably be ruled out through the final game of the Rockets' road trip Wednesday in Philadelphia, and at this stage, he looks unlikely to make it back for the Rockets' home back-to-back set Friday and Saturday versus the Mavericks and Pacers, respectively.