Wood produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Thursday's 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wood stormed back from a three-game absence with his eighth double-double of the season. As expected, Wood's return sent DeMarcus Cousins back to the bench, and we didn't see the two big men share the court at all. After Cousins' impressive run of games, there's an argument for the team to run both centers together, but as of right now, Wood will alternate with his teammate under center.