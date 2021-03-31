Wood (illness) will play and start Wednesday against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
After two missed games, Wood will be back Wednesday, and his return should shift Kelly Olynyk to the bench. Over his past six appearances, Wood has averaged 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Probable vs. Nets•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Out Monday•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Questionable due to illness•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Late scratch with ankle soreness•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Plays 28 minutes in victory•