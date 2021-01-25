Wood's (ankle/personal) status for Tuesday's game against Washington remains up in the air, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Wood has missed the last two games since spraining his ankle Wednesday night against Phoenix, and while he did not practice Monday, he was excused from the session due to personal reasons. The Rockets are still hoping the big man could return Tuesday night, but for now he should be considered very much questionable. If Wood misses a third straight game, DeMarcus Cousins would likely be in line for another start at center.