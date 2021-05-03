Wood revealed Sunday that he's been dealing with quadriceps and ankle tightness recently, and he isn't sure whether he'll be able to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

The Rockets reportedly discussed holding Wood out of Sunday's game against the Knicks, but he played through the injury and recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes. If Wood misses time, Kelly Olynyk, D.J. Wilson (COVID-19 protocols) and Jae'Sean Tate could see increased run.