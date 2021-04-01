Wood amassed 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to the Nets.

Wood was back in the starting lineup after missing the two previous games and the fact he played 35 minutes bodes well for his immediate playing future. Outside of the missed games, Wood has been a revelation this season and the Rockets are certainly going to give him all the ball he can handle when he is on the floor. Despite the poor shooting, he still managed to deliver a nice fantasy line thanks to five combined defensive stats. He is quickly becoming an elite fantasy asset and GMs simply have to hope he can stay relatively healthy the rest of the way.