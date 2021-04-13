Wood had 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's loss against the Suns.

The Rockets were surprisingly competitive against the Suns on Monday and Wood was one of the reasons why, as the big man carried Houston in this one -- he paced the team in points and rebounds while ending as one of four players with two or more blocks. Wood has looked impressive of late with 20 or more points in four of his last five games, but the strong performances have been there since returning from a 17-game absence due to a nagging ankle injury. The former UNLV standout is averaging 19.9 points while posting six double-doubles over his last 14 contests.