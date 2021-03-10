Wood (ankle) is unlikely to play against the Kings on Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Wood has resumed basketball activities as he continues to deal with a sprained right ankle, but he's not likely to take the court during the Rockers' first game after the All-Star break. A timetable for his return still hasn't been announced.
More News
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Unlikely to return before break•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Likely out at least one more week•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Likely to miss more time•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Sidelined to begin week•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Considered week-to-week•
-
Rockets' Christian Wood: Out Saturday•