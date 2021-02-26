Wood (ankle) is not expected to return before the All-Star break, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Wood mentioned that he feels that his sprained right ankle is 80 percent healthy and that "If I had it my way, I could play next game." However, the team will be more cautious with its young big man and let him recover more before having him take the court. Wood is in the midst of an All-Star caliber season with averages of 22.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists in 31.2 minutes.