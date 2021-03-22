Wood will have his minutes restricted Monday night against Toronto, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coach Stephen Silas did not specify exactly how many minutes Wood will be cleared for, but both he and John Wall will be under close watch as the Rockets play on the second night of a back-to-back set. Wood saw 36 minutes of action Sunday against OKC -- by far the most in any of his three games since returning from a lengthy injury absence.