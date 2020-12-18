Wood ended with 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 victory over the Spurs.

Playing in his first game in a Rockets jersey, Wood lived up to the hype with an impressive performance. He was very active on both ends of the floor, with and without the ball. The buzz has been incredible and he certainly looks like the real deal. It must be noted that DeMarcus Cousins sat out this game and he could take a bit of the shine off Wood. That said, he is likely to climb even higher in drafts after this performance, making him a very real chance to go in the third round across most formats.