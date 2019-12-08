Rockets' Clint Capela: 13th double-double of season
Capela had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 115-109 win over the Suns.
Capela has had 11 double-doubles in his last 10 games, and he has grabbed double-digit rebounds in all but four games this season -- those four games came in his first six appearances. He has been a constant force near the rim on both ends of the court and even though the scoring has been inconsistent of late, at the very least he can be an steady source for rebounds and defensive stats.
