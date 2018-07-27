Rockets' Clint Capela: Agrees to five-year extension with Rockets

Capela and the Rockets agreed to terms Friday on a five-year, $90 million extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The two sides have been in a bit of a standoff since free agency began on July 1, but after nearly a month of negotiations, the Rockets have locked up the 24-year-old big man for the next five seasons. Capela is coming off of the best year of his NBA career, as he appeared in 74 games and posted averages of 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 27.5 minutes per game. Capela led the NBA in field goal percentage (65.2%), though he remains somewhat of a liability at the free throw line (56.0%). With Capela officially back in the mix, the Rockets will run it back with their Big Three after falling a game short of making the Finals in 2017-18.