Rockets' Clint Capela: Another 20-20 game in loss
Capela tallied 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 45 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 loss to the Spurs.
Capela returned after missing the two previous games due to an illness. He looked fantastic during his 45 minutes on the floor, ending with yet another 20-20 game. He has been an absolute monster on the glass over the past month, averaging a league-best 19.2 rebounds per game. Over that period he is the sixth-ranked player in nine-category leagues and for the season he is putting up top-15 value.
