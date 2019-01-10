Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double in loss
Capela ended with 18 points (4-16 FG, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 loss to Milwaukee.
Capela managed yet another double-double Wednesday, finished with 18 points and 13 boards. He struggled from the field, going just 4-of-16 in what was an uncharacteristically poor performance. On the flipside, he shot 83 percent from the free-throw line, making double-digit free-throws for the first time in his career.
