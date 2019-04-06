Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double in win

Capela scored 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds and a block in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-96 win over the Knicks.

The Rockets' starters got rested in the fourth quarter, but Capela was still able to produce his second straight double-double and fifth in the last six games, while recording double-digit boards in the 15th straight contest. Capela's ability to control the glass and create second chances for James Harden could be key to the team's playoff success.

