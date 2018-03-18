Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double Saturday

Capela accounted for 19 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 107-101 win over the Pelicans.

Capela was the fourth wheel on the starting five Saturday, but that role still led to his second consecutive double-double. The fourth-year big has tallied double-digit shot attempts in the last pair of contests as well, an encouraging development considering he'd put the ball up no more than seven times in five of the prior six contests. Capela continues to offer double-double upside any time he steps on the floor, and his defensive prowess has already led to double-digit blocks in four of eight March games as well.