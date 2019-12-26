Play

Rockets' Clint Capela: Another double-double

Capela had 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss at Golden State.

Capela did enough to get his third consecutive double-double, and he remains a productive player on both ends of the court. That should continue Saturday at home against the Nets.

