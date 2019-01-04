Rockets' Clint Capela: Another mammoth double-double

Capela generated 29 points (12-19 FG, 5-5 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 46 minutes during the Rockets' 135-134 overtime win over the Warriors on Thursday.

If not for James Harden's eye-popping exploits, Capela's numbers would have likely received the recognition they deserve. The fifth-year center led all players from either squad in rebounding on the night, and the double-double was his fifth in the last six games and 26th of the season overall. Capela actually has three 20-rebound games in the last six overall. a testament to the elite work he's putting on the boards. Moreover, the 24-year-old's scoring total Thursday equaled a season high, He'll look to keep up his stellar stretch of play versus the Trail Blazers on Saturday night.