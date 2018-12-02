Rockets' Clint Capela: Another night, another double-double

Capela had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over the Bulls.

Capela was at it again Saturday, recording another double-double while adding just one blocked shot. A performance like this is basically standard for Capela who continues to have himself an excellent season. He is currently a second round player in standard formats and there is no real reason to think that will change any time soon.