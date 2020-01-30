Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in action Wednesday
Capela (heel) will play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Capela was expected to be available Wednesday and will indeed rejoin the starting lineup, along with James Harden (groin). Capela averaged 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes over the previous five games before picking up the injury.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...