Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in action Wednesday

Capela (heel) will play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Capela was expected to be available Wednesday and will indeed rejoin the starting lineup, along with James Harden (groin). Capela averaged 12.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes over the previous five games before picking up the injury.