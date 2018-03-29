Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in the lineup Friday
Capela will rejoin the Rockets for Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Both Capela and James Harden sat out Tuesday's game against the Bulls for rest, but both are slated to be back in the lineup for Friday's contest. Look for Capela to reclaim his starting role immediately, which will send Nene Hilario to the bench and should mean a decreased role for both Hilario and Tarik Black. Over his last five games, Capela has averaged 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.4 blocks across 28.0 minutes.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Chips in across the board Sunday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Records double-double in convincing victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 10 points in 29 minutes•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sees drop in minutes, usage Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks three shots in victory•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.