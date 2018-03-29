Rockets' Clint Capela: Back in the lineup Friday

Capela will rejoin the Rockets for Friday's game against the Suns, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Both Capela and James Harden sat out Tuesday's game against the Bulls for rest, but both are slated to be back in the lineup for Friday's contest. Look for Capela to reclaim his starting role immediately, which will send Nene Hilario to the bench and should mean a decreased role for both Hilario and Tarik Black. Over his last five games, Capela has averaged 12.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.4 blocks across 28.0 minutes.