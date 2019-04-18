Rockets' Clint Capela: Bangs the boards in Game 2 win
Capela mustered seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Rockets' 118-98 win over the Jazz in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Wednesday.
Capela was minimally involved on the offensive end after putting up 13 shot attempts in Game 1, but he helped make up for it with another double-digit rebounding effort and a trio of rejections. The 24-year-old big was a defensive force down low during the regular season as well, and although his offensive contributions may fluctuate from game to game, his work elsewhere on the stat sheet keeps him viable as the series shifts to Utah for Game 3 on Saturday night.
