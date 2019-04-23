Rockets' Clint Capela: Battling pair of illnesses
Capela revealed Monday that he has been battling two respiratory illnesses during the first-round series against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Capela received this news Sunday from a doctor in Salt Lake City and was told it would be another four or five days before he was back to full strength. Capela was held to just four points and seven rebounds in the Game 4 loss and mentioned that he was very difficult to breathe. Regardless, it looks like Capela is going to play through it no matter what, but he may still be limited in what is now a crucial Game 5 for Houston.
