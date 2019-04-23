Rockets' Clint Capela: Battling pair of illnesses

Capela revealed Monday that he has been battling two respiratory illnesses during the first-round series against the Jazz, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Capela received this news Sunday from a doctor in Salt Lake City and was told it would be another four or five days before he was back to full strength. Capela was held to just four points and seven rebounds in the Game 4 loss and mentioned that he was very difficult to breathe. Regardless, it looks like Capela is going to play through it no matter what, but he may still be limited in what is now a crucial Game 5 for Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...