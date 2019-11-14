Rockets' Clint Capela: Being examined for concussion
Capela is being examined for a concussion after hitting his head in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Despite bumping his head during the fourth quarter, Capela managed to log 31 minutes, scoring 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking two shots in the Rocket's 102-93 win. He'll be evaluated for a concussion which could sideline him until next week depending on the results. In the case Capela misses Friday's game against Indiana, look for Tyson Chandler to step into a larger role.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Posts strong double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Hauls in season-high 20 boards•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates against Warriors•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores season high against Wizards•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 15 points against New Orleans•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-double in season opener•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...