Rockets' Clint Capela: Being examined for concussion

Capela is being examined for a concussion after hitting his head in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Despite bumping his head during the fourth quarter, Capela managed to log 31 minutes, scoring 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), grabbing 20 rebounds and blocking two shots in the Rocket's 102-93 win. He'll be evaluated for a concussion which could sideline him until next week depending on the results. In the case Capela misses Friday's game against Indiana, look for Tyson Chandler to step into a larger role.