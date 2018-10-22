Rockets' Clint Capela: Best game of the season Sunday
Capela scored 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 loss to the Clippers.
Capela finished with a season-high 23 points to go with three blocks in Sunday's narrow loss. Despite those impressive numbers, he did only manage six boards in a somewhat underwhelming rebounding effort. After a breakout season in 2017-18, Capela is looking to build on those efforts this time around, hoping to help the Rockets back to the Western Conference finals. He receives a matchup with Rudy Gobert and the Jazz on Sunday in what should be a classic encounter.
