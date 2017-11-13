Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in Sunday's win

Capela scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, an assist and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 win over the Pacers.

Indiana's frontcourt had no answer for the 23-year-old's length and athleticism, and James Harden had a double-double by halftime largely as a result of feeding Capela for dunks and easy buckets. While his scoring remains somewhat inconsistent in an offense geared towards the perimeter, Capela has grabbed double-digit boards in nine of 14 games so far this season, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high in that category.

