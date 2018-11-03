Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in win over Nets
Capela scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-10 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Nets.
While the Rockets have struggled out of the gate, the team's malaise hasn't affected its 24-year-old center. Capela has posted double-doubles in four straight games and five of seven so far, with multiple blocks in four of his last five. He's playing more than 30 minutes a night for the first time in his career, and the extra court time has him firmly on pace for a career year.
