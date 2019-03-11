Rockets' Clint Capela: Big double-double in win

Capela finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Rockets' win over the Mavericks on Sunday.

It was a typical performance for Capela, who is averaging 16.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season, both career highs. Capela has taken a big step forward in his fifth season and has provided a solid return on investment for fantasy owners.