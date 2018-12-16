Rockets' Clint Capela: Big night Saturday
Capela had 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 victory over Memphis.
Capela dominated the Grizzlies on Saturday, scoring 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting. He also hauled down 10 rebounds to end with another double-double. Capela is playing more minutes than he has previously and is coming through with career-best numbers across the board. The Rockets face the Jazz on Monday in what should be a mouth-watering clash between Capela and Rudy Gobert.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in victory Thursday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient in win Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in big defeat•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Efficient night in loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Another night, another double-double•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Game-high 27 points Friday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...