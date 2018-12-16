Rockets' Clint Capela: Big night Saturday

Capela had 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-97 victory over Memphis.

Capela dominated the Grizzlies on Saturday, scoring 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting. He also hauled down 10 rebounds to end with another double-double. Capela is playing more minutes than he has previously and is coming through with career-best numbers across the board. The Rockets face the Jazz on Monday in what should be a mouth-watering clash between Capela and Rudy Gobert.