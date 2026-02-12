Capela posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four blocks across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 loss to the Clippers.

Capela salvaged what was another poor performance by matching his season-high with four blocks. Despite assuming the primary backup role behind Alperen Sengun, Capela's time as a fantasy-relevant player has certainly come and gone. At best, managers can utilize him for streaming purposes, if and when blocks are at the top of the priority list.