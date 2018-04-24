Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks four shots in victory Monday
Capela tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-100 victory over the Timberwolves.
Capela had a nice battle with Karl-Anthony Towns in this one with both players coming out about even. He has had a major impact on the series, especially on the defensive end where he has managed to neutralize Towns on most occasions. The Rockets can clinch the series with a victory at home on Wednesday and Capela seems likely to be primed to replicate his strong recent form.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Limited in Game 3 loss•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Dominates on glass in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Double-doubles in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out of regular-season finale•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Strong on boards in victory•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Quiet in Saturday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....