Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks four shots in victory Monday

Capela tallied 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 119-100 victory over the Timberwolves.

Capela had a nice battle with Karl-Anthony Towns in this one with both players coming out about even. He has had a major impact on the series, especially on the defensive end where he has managed to neutralize Towns on most occasions. The Rockets can clinch the series with a victory at home on Wednesday and Capela seems likely to be primed to replicate his strong recent form.