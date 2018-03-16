Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks six shots in victory
Capela had 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 victory over the Clippers.
Amid speculation, Capela took the floor and appeared untroubled by his thumb injury. He was in and out a number of times prior to tipoff but eventually assumed his regular starting role. He finished with yet another double-double while also adding a season-high six blocked shots. He continues to be one the breakout players of the season and barring any setbacks, should be ready to roll in what should be a fun encounter against the Pelicans on Saturday.
