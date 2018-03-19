Rockets' Clint Capela: Blocks three shots in victory
Capela finished with 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 victory over New Orleans.
Capela continued to do what he does, recording another double-double with high efficiency and multiple blocks. Despite the fanfare around both James Harden and Chris Paul, Capela has been a constant for the Rockets, playing a crucial role in their success. The team comes up against the surging Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday which should be a highly entertaining matchup.
