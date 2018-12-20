Rockets' Clint Capela: Bounces back with double-double

Capela finished with 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in the Rockets' 136-118 win over the Wizards.

Capela didn't factor into the main storyline of the night -- the Rockets drilled an NBA-record 26 three-pointers -- but the center still saw enough use on offense to register his 13th double-double in the last 17 games. As per usual, Capela's scoring game on supreme efficiency from the field and poor efficiency from the charity stripe, though the impact of the latter is at least muted by the fact that he's attempting only 3.7 free throws per contest.