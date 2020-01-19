Rockets' Clint Capela: Brings defense Saturday

Capela finished with eight points (4-9 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 124-115 loss to the Lakers.

Capela was held under 10 points for just the second time in 17 games, but he at least offered the high-end defensive production his fantasy managers have come to expect. The center's season-long averages of 14.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals plus blocks per game both currently rank as career highs.