Rockets' Clint Capela: Chips in across the board Sunday
Capela has 14 points (7-9 FG), eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in 27 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 victory over Atlanta.
Capela went to work against Atlanta Sunday, continuing on his merry way. There is not much more that can be said about Capela's season other than he has performed beyond expectations and is certainly in consideration for the most-improved player award. The Rockets face the Bulls on Tuesday in what should be a favorable matchup for Capela, although there is the risk of reduced minutes if the game turns into a blowout.
