Capela ended Friday's 116-111 loss to the Mavericks with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes.

Pushed into the starting lineup for the first time this season with Alperen Sengun (back) and Steven Adams (calf) both in street clothes, Capela responded with his biggest rebounding total of 20226-27 so far. The veteran center is no longer a nightly double-double threat, but in the two games Sengun has missed, Capela is averaging 7.5 points, 9.5 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 26.0 minutes, giving him some short-term fantasy appeal until Houston's frontcourt gets healthier.