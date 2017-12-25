Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Christmas Day

Capela (heel) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.

After missing the last two games with a heel issue, Capela will return to action Monday, as the Rockets square off with the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Capela's return will likely push Nene back to the bench, though at this point it's unclear if Capela's minutes will be at all limited.

