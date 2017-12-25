Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Christmas Day
Capela (heel) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports.
After missing the last two games with a heel issue, Capela will return to action Monday, as the Rockets square off with the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Capela's return will likely push Nene back to the bench, though at this point it's unclear if Capela's minutes will be at all limited.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Questionable for Christmas Day•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Ruled out Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Confirmed out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as out Wednesday vs. Lakers•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Listed as probable Wednesday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...