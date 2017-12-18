Rockets' Clint Capela: Cleared to play Monday

Capela (heel) has been cleared to play in Monday's matchup with the Jazz.

Capela was recently upgraded to probable for Monday following a one-game absence, so this marks a final confirmation that he's good to go. Capela will be matched up against a Jazz team without both Derrick Favors (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (knee) in the frontcourt, so he should have the upper hand in terms of experience and skill level. Look for Capela to see a full workload while taking on his usual starter's role.