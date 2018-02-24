Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday

Capela scored 25 points (10-11 FG, 5-6 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-102 win against Minnesota.

Capela picked up where he left off before the All Star Break with his fifth straight double-double. The center, who has 31 double-doubles for the season, is averaging a double-double as well with 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds through 53 games. On Friday, Capela was extremely efficient, only missing one shot each from the floor and the free throw line. All around, it was a stellar night for the Rockets center.