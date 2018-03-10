Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday
Capela scored 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to Toronto.
For the third time in his last five games, Capela collected a double-double. During this same span, the center has collected 11.0 rebounds in addition to 12.6 points. In addition, he has been an efficient shooter as well, sinking 59.0 percent of his shots as of late. For the season, Capela is shooting a career-best 65.2 percent on a career-high 9.3 shots per game. In addition to averaging a career-high 11.0 rebounds, Capela has held his own as a scorer with a career-best 14.3 points as well.
