Rockets' Clint Capela: Collects double-double Friday

Capela scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-95 win against Phoenix.

Over his last five games, Capela has collected four double-doubles. Even in the one game where did not clinch a double-double, the center missed out by a single rebound. Over this span, Capela is averaging 14.8 points and 12.4 rebounds. This is a small sample of what has been an impressive season for Capela, who is averaging a career-high 14.3 points as well as a career-best 11.2 rebounds thus far. In addition, he has dominated the paint, rarely shooting beyond 10 feet, by shooting a career-high 66.8 percent from the floor. As a result, Capela has become a solid presence in the low post for Houston.